Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,990
Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype ? Vehicle Mode Images


A few weeks ago, images of a possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper testshot surfaced, and now it seems the figure’s vehicle mode has found its way to the internet! Much like the MP-45 Bumblebee mold this figure is supposedly based off of, the vehicle mode is very tiny and compact, very accurately capturing the “chibi” style in which G1 Cliffjumper’s vehicle mode was depicted. It also appears that the figure might feature a flip-out gun on the back passenger side of the vehicle. Unfortunately no other details have surfaced along with the images, so for now keep your salt shakers out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Prototype – Vehicle Mode Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
