Free Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 1 Booster Pack Included With IDW?s Transform
The recently revealed Transformers #07 Retailer Incentive Cover C
*showed a small announce about a free Transformers Trading Card Game Booster pack. Now the official Transformers Trading Card Twitter
has confirmed that there will be a free Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 1 Booster Pack Included With IDW’s Transformers Issue #07. Grab your copy of Transformers #07 this Wednesday, June 12th and look for your free booster pack inside your comic. A very nice marketing idea to let fans to be involved not only with the new comics but with the new trading card game. Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
