Today, 02:49 PM
Optimus Puto
Titans Return Trypticon MIB Complete+ Brunt MIB Complete
Just like the Ad says

Asking $300 for both


Both comes with box and all accesories it came with
From a clean and smoke free collector home
Willing to meet up or ship
Shipping will be $40 within canada via canadapost with tracking...THIS IS 1 BIG BOX
