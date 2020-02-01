Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,134

Soundtrack Saturdays: BotBots Origin Story, Stop Motion Version



The post







More... A stop motion remake of the Musical Mall Madness BotBots origin story that you know and love is front and center for this week’s edition of Soundtrack Saturdays! Play the clip below, then sound off on the 2005 boards!The post Soundtrack Saturdays: BotBots Origin Story, Stop Motion Version appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.