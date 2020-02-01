Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Black Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Black Rodimus Prime) Color
Via Weibo user*MechanicToy????? we can share for you our first image of the new*Mech Fans Toys MS-19B Black Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Black Rodimus Prime). This is a black redeco (possibly inspired by POTP Rodimus Unicronus’ colors) of Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Legends scale Rodimus Prime figure. A new evil look for this fantastic 12 cm tall figure which transforms into*a cartoon accurate*Rodimus Prime*with an opening chest with a Matrix, an alt mode that can split into the front car (Hot Rod style) and a trailer which can convert into a battle station » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.