Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,145

Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Masters Update ? Rung, Singe Ratbat, Rumble and



Hasbro sent through additional render images for the War for Cybertron Siege line, specifically the Master class figs.* Read on to* check out pics and details for the Ratbat /*Frenzy Rumble (grr) set, Rung, Singe Power Punch and Direct Hit.* All of these are due out (officially) in December of this year. Transformers: Generations  War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Class Rung (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $5.99/ Available: 12/01/2019) The RUNG figure features story-inspired battle-worn deco, combat-grade Cybertronian alt modes, and customizable, cross-compatible weapon accessories so fans can build the ultimate battlefield! RUNG stands at 1.5



The post







More... Hasbro sent through additional render images for the War for Cybertron Siege line, specifically the Master class figs.* Read on to* check out pics and details for the Ratbat /*Frenzy Rumble (grr) set, Rung, Singe Power Punch and Direct Hit.* All of these are due out (officially) in December of this year. Transformers: Generations  War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters Class Rung (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $5.99/ Available: 12/01/2019) The RUNG figure features story-inspired battle-worn deco, combat-grade Cybertronian alt modes, and customizable, cross-compatible weapon accessories so fans can build the ultimate battlefield! RUNG stands at 1.5 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Masters Update – Rung, Singe Ratbat, Rumble and More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.