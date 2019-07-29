Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,145

Transformers Cyberverse Warrior and Battle Class Update ? Ratchet, Jet Fire and More!



Hasbro also sent through new pics and details for Transformers Cyberverse Warrior and Spark Armor Battle Class figures due out later this year.* Included are shots and details for Drift, Jet Fire, Bumblebee, Ratchet and Shockwave.* Read on to check it all out! Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Ratchet (Ages 6 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/ Available: 10/1/2019) Inspired by the heroic AUTOBOT from the CYBERVERSE animated series, this RATCHET figure is an impressive 4 inches tall, converts from robot to vehicle mode in 9 steps, and combines with the included Blizzard Breaker Spark Armor vehicle to convert



