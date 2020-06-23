|
Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Class Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing In-Hand Imag
Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Class Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing. We have a clear look at this figure as well as all his accessories. Robot is close to the CGI model, but*jet mode is not very close to what we saw in the film, maybe due to a license issue. Some fans were concerned about the white head seen in our first stock images of the toy
, but it seems the mass retail figures will have a movie-accurate black head as we can » Continue Reading.
