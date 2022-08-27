Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee (Cybertronian Mode) Color Prototype Image


Via Yolopark Facebook*we can share for you our first loot at the color prototype of their IIES Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee (Cybertronian Mode) action figure. This*impressive top quality action figure color sample which uses the*Yolopark?s Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) which uses real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. This is the second action figure on this line following IIES Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime. See the new image after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

