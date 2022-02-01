Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,265
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Production Sample Shown At Shizuoka H



Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter we have clear images of a production sample of the Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki which is on exhibit at the Shizuoka Hobby Show event in Japan. In fact, two samples were shown: one in robot mode and another one in shinkansen/bullet train mode. We also have a look at the packaging in the background.
