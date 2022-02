Today, 07:42 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,062 Top 10 Best Transformers Mold Reuses (Excluding the Obvious Shared Body Types)



https://youtu.be/sfG-rjC8bpo Last week was ineffective Transformers mold reuses, so it was only fitting that this week we look at the best Transformers mold reuses (excluding the obvious characters who share body types, that would be pretty dull). These are the reuses you might not expect to work well and might have some remolding but nevertheless, they work surprisingly well. Fans voted and here are the results.

