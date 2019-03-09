|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 554 Now Online
Literally right before early morning travel preparations while wrapped in the throes of tiredness, Vangelus and Aaron still decided to record a podcast shortly ahead of their TFcon LA adventure. – Opening – Intro – Listener Question from Kamen Ranger Bat – MPM Stop-Motion and In-hand Reports Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-09 Jazz Official Promotional Video – Transformers News – TFW2005 Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron In-Hand Images – Transformers News – TFW2005
– Listener Question from Destron Supreme – Listener Question from OptimusPhillip – Listener Question from Arufonsa – What We Got » Continue Reading.
