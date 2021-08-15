Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 02
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,993
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 02


It’s time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. This week, new Kingdom Core class toys have been spotted in Mexico, Commander Class Rodimus Prime has just hit stores in New Zealand together with MPM-12 Optimus Prime, and new Studio Series and Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures toys are out in Russia. Kingdom Wave 2 &#038; 3 Core Class In Mexico *Fc203*found Kingdom Core Class Dracodon and Soundwave at Del Sol store in Matamoros. While not pictured, he also found Wave 2 Core Starscream. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/new-zealand-transformers-sightings.1197228/page-10#post-19438219">Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime And &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 02 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB VHTF
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Shockwave & Warnado MOSC
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Decepticon Offroad With IDW Comic Book
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Twin Twist MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.