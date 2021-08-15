It’s time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. This week, new Kingdom Core class toys have been spotted in Mexico, Commander Class Rodimus Prime has just hit stores in New Zealand together with MPM-12 Optimus Prime, and new Studio Series and Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures toys are out in Russia. Kingdom Wave 2 & 3 Core Class In Mexico
*Fc203*found Kingdom Core Class Dracodon and Soundwave at Del Sol store in Matamoros. While not pictured, he also found Wave 2 Core Starscream. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/new-zealand-transformers-sightings.1197228/page-10#post-19438219">Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime And » Continue Reading.
