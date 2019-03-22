|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 1 & 2 Out in Hungary
The highly expected*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 1 & 2 have made their way into Hungary. Wave 1 Battle Masters (Firedrive, Lionize and Blowpipe for $9.00 each), Wave 1 Deluxes (Sideswipe, Cog, Hound and Skytread for $27.46 each), and Wave 1 Voyagers (Optimus Prime and Megatron fro &37.58 each) have been spotted at*Galaxy Toy Stores. Additionally, Wave 2 Battle Masters (Pteraxadon and Aimless) and Micromasters (Soundwave Spy Patrol and Rescue Patrol)) were also found on the same store. While the Micromasters are a quite expensive, the rest of the figures are a bit cheaper compared to previous lines. Happy » Continue Reading.
