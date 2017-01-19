Thanks to 2005 board member Strarf for sharing a news tidbit with us for the Robots In Disguise “Crash Combiners” line. Strarf’s local Wal-Mart in Indiana added a new shelf tag to their floor space. The tag reads – “TRA RID DEC DRAGSTR N WILDBREAK“. Whether or not these are new molds for the line or repaints of the Autobot cars in Decepticon colors remains to be seen. But, with a dragster and a name like “Wildbreak” speculation leads us to believe these may be Stunticon themed in some way or another. Time will tell as we get more information. » Continue Reading.
