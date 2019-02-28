Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,264

Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege 2019 Schedule And Showcase



Once again, 2005 Boards member*catz brings us another case list* This time we have the War For Cybertron: Siege schedule and breakdown for 2019. You can read it below with some extra info and updates courtesy of 2005 Boards members Payres and Nevermore. April 2019 Blattle Masters wave 2 set of 12 2x Lionizer 5x Pteraxadon 5x Aimless Micromasters Wave 2 case of 8 4x Rescue Team 4x Spy Team Deluxe Wave 2 Case of 8 2x Chromia 2x Ironhide 2x Sixgun 2x Prowl Voyager Wave 2 Case of 2 1x Starscream 1x Soundwave July 2019 Deluxe Wave 3 case



Once again, 2005 Boards member*catz brings us another case list* This time we have the War For Cybertron: Siege schedule and breakdown for 2019. You can read it below with some extra info and updates courtesy of 2005 Boards members Payres and Nevermore. April 2019 Blattle Masters wave 2 set of 12 2x Lionizer 5x Pteraxadon 5x Aimless Micromasters Wave 2 case of 8 4x Rescue Team 4x Spy Team Deluxe Wave 2 Case of 8 2x Chromia 2x Ironhide 2x Sixgun 2x Prowl Voyager Wave 2 Case of 2 1x Starscream 1x Soundwave July 2019 Deluxe Wave 3 case





The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/