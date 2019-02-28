Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,264

Transformers: Botbots Series Two 5-packs Out in Australia



And just when the Botbots Series 1 had started to surface at Australian retail, now 2005 Boards member*Fasttrack is reporting that the Botbots Series Two 5-Packs has been spotted at Australian retail. The Shed Heads 5-pack was spotted at*Toyworld in Sunbury. Let the Botbots Challenge begin again! Happy hunting to all fellow Australian fans!



The post







More... And just when the Botbots Series 1 had started to surface at Australian retail, now 2005 Boards member*Fasttrack is reporting that the Botbots Series Two 5-Packs has been spotted at Australian retail. The Shed Heads 5-pack was spotted at*Toyworld in Sunbury. Let the Botbots Challenge begin again! Happy hunting to all fellow Australian fans!The post Transformers: Botbots Series Two 5-packs Out in Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/