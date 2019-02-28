Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,264

Transformers: Studio Series 2019 Schedule



2005 Boards Member catz has returned with another case list. This time we are treated with the 2019 schedule and showcase of the upcoming Studio Series figures.Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore too for some extra info on this list. April 2019 Voyager wave 6 case of 2 (Already out in some countries) 1x Bumblebee Optimus 1x Rampage August 2019Voyager Wave 7 case of 2 1x KSI Boss 1x Long Haul Deluxe Wave 7 case of 8 2x Drift (copter) 3x Dropkick (car) 3x Hightower Leader Wave 7 Case of 2 2x Leader TF3 Optimus Prime



The post







More... 2005 Boards Member catz has returned with another case list. This time we are treated with the 2019 schedule and showcase of the upcoming Studio Series figures.Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore too for some extra info on this list. April 2019 Voyager wave 6 case of 2 (Already out in some countries) 1x Bumblebee Optimus 1x Rampage August 2019Voyager Wave 7 case of 2 1x KSI Boss 1x Long Haul Deluxe Wave 7 case of 8 2x Drift (copter) 3x Dropkick (car) 3x Hightower Leader Wave 7 Case of 2 2x Leader TF3 Optimus PrimeThe post Transformers: Studio Series 2019 Schedule appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/