In-Package Picture of Transformers Tribute Leader Class Optimus Prime

Thanks to the impressive detective work of TFW2005 staff member*Black Convoy, we have more information about the upcoming re-release of the Transformers 2007 Leader Optimus Prime figure. We have the first in-package image of Prime courtesy of Tfcn?????? on Facebook . According to the packaging, it appears this re-release will be part of a sub-line called “Transformers Tribute” and features new artwork of Optimus Prime as well as a 10th anniversary sticker. As we previously reported, this figure is based on the original release of Leader Class Optimus Prime from Transformers 2007, but has additional paint apps and extensive chrome » Continue Reading. The post In-Package Picture of Transformers Tribute Leader Class Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM