Eric J. Siebenaler, product*designer who has worked in several Transformers series, has shares in his Instagram account
*images of his early concept art of*Transformers Cyberverse Sludge.* As mentioned in the Instagram post
, Mr.*Siebenaler was asked to*asked to do some early development for what the Dinobots could look like in the Cyberverse animation. This early design was later modified by Hasbro to fit the style needed in the show. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
