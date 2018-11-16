|
Prime 1 Studios MMTFM-24: Bumblebee Statue (Bumblebee 2018 Film) Stock Images
Prime 1 Studio has uploaded, via their Facebook account, an impressive gallery
*of their upcoming*Prime 1 Studios MMTFM-24: Bumblebee Statue (Bumblebee 2018 Film). As usual with Prime 1 Studios, you can expect and impressive statue with top finishing and several accessories. This Bumblebee statue will include*two interchangeable Right-arm options, LED Light function on the eyes, the chest headlights and the stinger blaster. The Stinger Sword will be only available for the exclusive version.*The statue comes ready to display with a special Autobot branded base. One important thing to notice is that you will have the option to display Bee with » Continue Reading.
