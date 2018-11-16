Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,474

IDW Optimus Prime #25 Full Preview



Courtesy of*



The post







More... Courtesy of* adventuresinpoortaste.com *we finally have a look at the*IDW Optimus Prime #25 Full Preview. This 5-page preview of the final issue of Optimus Prime brings us some flashbacks of Optimus Prime’s first days and the aftermath of the battle against Unicron. As we can see, not all humans are happy to have so many Transformers on Earth, but it is not a problem for some of our heroes. Optimus Prime #25 END OF THE ROAD! The battle is over. Heroes have fallen. Worlds have died. Now Optimus Prime faces his final ordealas past, present, and future collide. Who will stand » Continue Reading. The post IDW Optimus Prime #25 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.