Bumblebee Movie Japanese Exclusive Advance Tickets Campaign Items: Bumblebee Kewpie K

While the Bumblebee Movie is coming to Japan until*March 22nd, 2018, there's already some campaign items available for fans who buy advance tickets for the premiere. Japanese fans would be able to buy advance tickets for the Bumblebee movie premier starting this*November 23. General ticket price us 1,400 yen ($12.41 approximately). As usual in Japan, you can get some special items with your purchase. First, we have a"Movi-Tick" card with*an adorable Bumblebee Kewpie keychain. What is this? A lovely doll dressed as Bumblebee. You can watch the promotional video here . If you buy your tickets at 7-Eleven stores