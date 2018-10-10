|
Takara LG-EX Big Powered Official Photos
Takara-Tomy Mall
has updated with official photos of their recently revealed Big Powered Legends Exclusive. This exclusive three pack features three Zone inspired remolds from the Titans Return line. Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber and Road Fire are reuses of Overlord/Sky Shadow, Misfire and Twin Twist with additional parts and remolding. The three figures combine into one massive Decepticon crushing vehicle. Each figure also features a base mode for additional playability with their Titan Master partners. Big Powered is scheduled for release in March of 2019 and will run 15,000 yen. You can check out all of these exciting, in » Continue Reading.
