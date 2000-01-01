Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #1
xBoundlessHalox
Autobot
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Canada, New Brunswick
Posts: 2
Question Platinum Edition Vehicon Question
So in the Transformers: Platinum Edition "Breakout Battle" set, does the Vehicon suffer from the same issue Dark of the Moon Crankcase had regarding the dreads snapping off during transformation? Or are they made of a more flexible material?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: f4608571-4719-4760-a89b-148dbb50ab52.jpg Views: 5 Size: 60.0 KB ID: 37081  
