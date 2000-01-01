Skybyte91 Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2021 Location: Toronto Posts: 1

Attending TF Con 2021 - Here's what's for sale I'll be attending TFCon 2021 on Saturday, Decemeber 11th. Everything on the list below can be reserved pre-con. Whatever isn't sold at Con will be available after.



Everything is lose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything has been kept in excellent condition, unless otherwise stated (very minor paint wear on select figures) and kept in a clean environment. Most figures include instruction manuals.



Beast Wars



Ultra Megatron - 70.00

Complete, good condition, with instructions and tech specs card



Rattrap - $40.00

Complete, good condition



Rhinox - $40.00

Complete, good condition



Terrorsaur - $30.00

Complete, good condition



Iguanus - $25.00

Complete, good condition



Razorclaw - $25.00

Complete, Good condition



Claw Jaw - $25.00

Complete, good condition



Magnaboss Set - $170.00

100 percent complete, all accessories, excellent condition, instructions and tech specs art



Grimlock - $60.00

No GPS, back of foot missing



Ultra Optimus Primal - $40.00

One missile, flail

missing three missiles and swords,

spring loaded arm broken



Transmetals



Transmetal Tarantulas - $60.00

All accessories, very minor chrome wear



Transmetal Waspinator - $40.00

Complete, no chrome wear.



Transmetal Terrorsaur - $40.00

Complete, no chrome wear.



Transmetal Optimus Primal - $75.00

Complete, very little chrome wear.



Transmetal 2 Megatron - $120.00

Complete, very minor chrome wear.



Optimal Optimus - $65.00

No chrome wear, almost complete, missing one piece of armor.



Rampage - $50.00

Very minor chrome wear, includes two missiles, small gun and big gun

Missing one missile, and one crab leg, on right shoulder.



Depth Charge - $80.00

Complete, chrome in good shape.



Terragator - $25.00

Complete, good condition.



Transmetal 2 Cheetor - $40.00

Complete, minor chrome wear, paint on thigh spark cover is flaking.



Transmetal 2 Prowl - $40.00

Complete, minor chrome wear.



Beast Machines



Rattrap - $45.00

Complete, good condition



Scavenger - $25.00

Complete, good condition



Rav and Dillo - $20.00 each or $35 for set

Complete, good condition



Tankor - $50.00

Complete, good condition.



Optimus Primal - $30.00

Missing throwing star, otherwise good condition.



Supreme Cheetor - $60.00

Complete with all parts



Sonic Attack Jet - $30.00

Complete



Robots In Disguise (2001)



Ruination Complete Set - $130.00



Ultra Magnus - $120.00



Optimus Prime - $120.00



Sky-Byte - $80.00



Prowl - $40.00



Side Burn - $40.00



X-Brawn - $40.00



Super Side Burn - $40.00



Spy Changers:



Hot Shot & Rev - $25.00

Crosswise & Wars - $25.00

Prowl 2 & Sideswipe - $25.00

Side Burn & Daytonus - $25.00

Complete Set - $90.00



Armada



Unicron - $150.00

In original box.



Megatron - $60.00



Tidal Wave - $100