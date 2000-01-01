Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Attending TF Con 2021 - Here's what's for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:16 PM   #1
Skybyte91
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Attending TF Con 2021 - Here's what's for sale
I'll be attending TFCon 2021 on Saturday, Decemeber 11th. Everything on the list below can be reserved pre-con. Whatever isn't sold at Con will be available after.

Everything is lose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything has been kept in excellent condition, unless otherwise stated (very minor paint wear on select figures) and kept in a clean environment. Most figures include instruction manuals.

Beast Wars

Ultra Megatron - 70.00
Complete, good condition, with instructions and tech specs card

Rattrap - $40.00
Complete, good condition

Rhinox - $40.00
Complete, good condition

Terrorsaur - $30.00
Complete, good condition

Iguanus - $25.00
Complete, good condition

Razorclaw - $25.00
Complete, Good condition

Claw Jaw - $25.00
Complete, good condition

Magnaboss Set - $170.00
100 percent complete, all accessories, excellent condition, instructions and tech specs art

Grimlock - $60.00
No GPS, back of foot missing

Ultra Optimus Primal - $40.00
One missile, flail
missing three missiles and swords,
spring loaded arm broken

Transmetals

Transmetal Tarantulas - $60.00
All accessories, very minor chrome wear

Transmetal Waspinator - $40.00
Complete, no chrome wear.

Transmetal Terrorsaur - $40.00
Complete, no chrome wear.

Transmetal Optimus Primal - $75.00
Complete, very little chrome wear.

Transmetal 2 Megatron - $120.00
Complete, very minor chrome wear.

Optimal Optimus - $65.00
No chrome wear, almost complete, missing one piece of armor.

Rampage - $50.00
Very minor chrome wear, includes two missiles, small gun and big gun
Missing one missile, and one crab leg, on right shoulder.

Depth Charge - $80.00
Complete, chrome in good shape.

Terragator - $25.00
Complete, good condition.

Transmetal 2 Cheetor - $40.00
Complete, minor chrome wear, paint on thigh spark cover is flaking.

Transmetal 2 Prowl - $40.00
Complete, minor chrome wear.

Beast Machines

Rattrap - $45.00
Complete, good condition

Scavenger - $25.00
Complete, good condition

Rav and Dillo - $20.00 each or $35 for set
Complete, good condition

Tankor - $50.00
Complete, good condition.

Optimus Primal - $30.00
Missing throwing star, otherwise good condition.

Supreme Cheetor - $60.00
Complete with all parts

Sonic Attack Jet - $30.00
Complete

Robots In Disguise (2001)

Ruination Complete Set - $130.00

Ultra Magnus - $120.00

Optimus Prime - $120.00

Sky-Byte - $80.00

Prowl - $40.00

Side Burn - $40.00

X-Brawn - $40.00

Super Side Burn - $40.00

Spy Changers:

Hot Shot & Rev - $25.00
Crosswise & Wars - $25.00
Prowl 2 & Sideswipe - $25.00
Side Burn & Daytonus - $25.00
Complete Set - $90.00

Armada

Unicron - $150.00
In original box.

Megatron - $60.00

Tidal Wave - $100
Skybyte91 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Universe 2004 King Atlas used missing missiles
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac cake top used good
Transformers
Bandai Go-Bots lot of 9 action figures Future Machine /Beetle and more used good
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes Decepticon Sneak Attack MISB?
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes Autobot Blaster And Thrust MISB?
Transformers
Damaged Transformers Animated Beast Machines Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Movie Lot Payload Starscream
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.