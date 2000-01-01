|
Attending TF Con 2021 - Here's what's for sale
I'll be attending TFCon 2021 on Saturday, Decemeber 11th. Everything on the list below can be reserved pre-con. Whatever isn't sold at Con will be available after.
Everything is lose, with no box, unless otherwise noted. However, everything has been kept in excellent condition, unless otherwise stated (very minor paint wear on select figures) and kept in a clean environment. Most figures include instruction manuals.
Beast Wars
Ultra Megatron - 70.00
Complete, good condition, with instructions and tech specs card
Rattrap - $40.00
Complete, good condition
Rhinox - $40.00
Complete, good condition
Terrorsaur - $30.00
Complete, good condition
Iguanus - $25.00
Complete, good condition
Razorclaw - $25.00
Complete, Good condition
Claw Jaw - $25.00
Complete, good condition
Magnaboss Set - $170.00
100 percent complete, all accessories, excellent condition, instructions and tech specs art
Grimlock - $60.00
No GPS, back of foot missing
Ultra Optimus Primal - $40.00
One missile, flail
missing three missiles and swords,
spring loaded arm broken
Transmetals
Transmetal Tarantulas - $60.00
All accessories, very minor chrome wear
Transmetal Waspinator - $40.00
Complete, no chrome wear.
Transmetal Terrorsaur - $40.00
Complete, no chrome wear.
Transmetal Optimus Primal - $75.00
Complete, very little chrome wear.
Transmetal 2 Megatron - $120.00
Complete, very minor chrome wear.
Optimal Optimus - $65.00
No chrome wear, almost complete, missing one piece of armor.
Rampage - $50.00
Very minor chrome wear, includes two missiles, small gun and big gun
Missing one missile, and one crab leg, on right shoulder.
Depth Charge - $80.00
Complete, chrome in good shape.
Terragator - $25.00
Complete, good condition.
Transmetal 2 Cheetor - $40.00
Complete, minor chrome wear, paint on thigh spark cover is flaking.
Transmetal 2 Prowl - $40.00
Complete, minor chrome wear.
Beast Machines
Rattrap - $45.00
Complete, good condition
Scavenger - $25.00
Complete, good condition
Rav and Dillo - $20.00 each or $35 for set
Complete, good condition
Tankor - $50.00
Complete, good condition.
Optimus Primal - $30.00
Missing throwing star, otherwise good condition.
Supreme Cheetor - $60.00
Complete with all parts
Sonic Attack Jet - $30.00
Complete
Robots In Disguise (2001)
Ruination Complete Set - $130.00
Ultra Magnus - $120.00
Optimus Prime - $120.00
Sky-Byte - $80.00
Prowl - $40.00
Side Burn - $40.00
X-Brawn - $40.00
Super Side Burn - $40.00
Spy Changers:
Hot Shot & Rev - $25.00
Crosswise & Wars - $25.00
Prowl 2 & Sideswipe - $25.00
Side Burn & Daytonus - $25.00
Complete Set - $90.00
Armada
Unicron - $150.00
In original box.
Megatron - $60.00
Tidal Wave - $100