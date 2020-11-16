|
Steven Caple Jr. Set To Direct The Next Installment Of Transformers Movie Franchise
Paramount and Hasbro has tapped Steven Caple Jr. to direct the next Transformers Live Action Movie. “After meeting with several top execs including Paramount Motion Picture President Emma Watts, the studio saw Caple as the best fit for the franchise that the studio chose to revamp at the top of the year.” states Deadline
. The article denotes that Bumblebee 2 has triumphed over the Beast Wars script; to be the next movie in line. “In January, the studio made the decision to give the entire franchise a revamp by having two simultaneous scripts that are in active development: one » Continue Reading.
