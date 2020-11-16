Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Steven Caple Jr. Set To Direct The Next Installment Of Transformers Movie Franchise
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,716
Steven Caple Jr. Set To Direct The Next Installment Of Transformers Movie Franchise


Paramount and Hasbro has tapped Steven Caple Jr. to direct the next Transformers Live Action Movie. “After meeting with several top execs including Paramount Motion Picture President Emma Watts, the studio saw Caple as the best fit for the franchise that the studio chose to revamp at the top of the year.” states Deadline. The article denotes that Bumblebee 2 has triumphed over the Beast Wars script; to be the next movie in line. “In January, the studio made the decision to give the entire franchise a revamp by having two simultaneous scripts that are in active development: one &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Steven Caple Jr. Set To Direct The Next Installment Of Transformers Movie Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Unofficial Cybertronian And Beast Wars Recognition Guide Lot
Transformers
Transformers Generations Triggercon Crankcase
Transformers
Transformers Red Series 6? Optimus Prime And Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Generations Deluxe Figure Comics Lot
Transformers
SDCC 2018 Exclusive Transformers: Power of the Primes - Throne of the Primes
Transformers
NEW G1 Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Refraktor Reflector Color Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVEAL THE SHIELD 2010 DELUXE CLASS WRECK-GAR NEW SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.