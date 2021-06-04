Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis (Tiki Mugs) Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Image


Beeline Creative, via their*Instagram account, have revealed our first look at the samples of their new officially licensed*Transformers Geeki Tikis (Tiki Mugs) Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. These nice Tiki Mugs are sculpted in G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee style. A very original and different piece of merchandise for sure. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. This is the second Transformers Tiki Mug in the market following the*G1 Grimlock Tiki Mug by Mondo*revealed some time ago. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Beeline Creative Transformers Geeki Tikis (Tiki Mugs) Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



