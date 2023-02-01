Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,549

Transformers Earthspark Season 2 Confirmed, New Trailer



More... Paramount has officially dropped the trailer for Transformers Earthspark Season 1, part two.* The series will continue streaming of the 26 episode season 1 (of which only 10 have shown so far) on March 3rd, 2023.* An additional 8 episodes will be made available then. In addition, it has officially been greenlit for season 2, so expect more modern Transformers adventures hitting your screens in the years to come.* Read on for the full press release, check the trailer below! All-New Episodes to Return on Friday, March 3, Exclusively on Paramount+* Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the First 10 Episodes of » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthspark Season 2 Confirmed, New Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

