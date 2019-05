Gauntlet101010 Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: Ontario Posts: 7

Wanted: Bug Drone, X2 Toys Interceptor As the title says. It's kind of a long shot, especially for the Big Drone (From Micron Booster from waaaay back), but I guess it's worth a try. I really want to complete Unicron's ring of Dead Ends and the Bug Drone is the only version I'm actually missing.



PM me if you have something to sell. I live in the Oakville area.