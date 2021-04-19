Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave) Color Prototype & H35EX and H35M


Via*Newage Toys Weibo*we can share for your the first color renders of the upcoming*Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave). This a very impressive take on Shockwave for the Legends scale market. This figure looks impressive and cartoon accurate in both modes. It includes die-cast, interchangeable hands and a display base for the space gun mode and even LED lights in the alt mode, all packed in the Legends scale size. To top it all, Newage have announced two special variants: H3 EX Cyclops in metallic finishing and H3 M Cyclops in gray as a homage to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave) Color Prototype & H35EX and H35M Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



