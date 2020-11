Takara Tomy Studio Series 86 Kup Production Sample Images

The official* Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter *have uploaded images of a production sample of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series 86 Kup.* The Studio Series line is now offering us modern representations of the classic G1 Transformers The Movie characters from 1986. Kup is a new movie-accurate Deluxe mold of the old-timer Autobot and, as we can see from the images, it scale very well next to Studio Series 86 Voyager Hot Rod. SS-61 Kup will be released for the Japanese market in April, 2021. It's good to notice that Takara Tomy is using a different Studio Series numeration compared to Hasbro.