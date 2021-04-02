|
Mastermind Creations IF-01 Eris: Kultur Images
Third party company Mastermind Creations, via their Facebook account
, surprised us a few hours ago with the reveal of their new*IF-01 Eris: Kultur. IF-01 Eris: Kultur is the first figure of Infinite Finity line by Ocular Max which will bring us*updates of characters in unexpected ways in Masterpiece scale and style. Lady Eris is a completely new character which could be considered IDW Tarn’s companion. She transforms into a tank and features a nice sculpt and poseability (71 points) and, being a new character she can fit easily for display. This figure will be a Planet Steel Express exclusive. » Continue Reading.
