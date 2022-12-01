|
Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Voyagers released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member leobreaker1977
for letting us know that Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 5 Voyagers
have been released in Canada.
The wave consists of Twincast with Autobot Rewind
, and Metalhawk
.
The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.
