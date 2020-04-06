|
Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer ? Stop Motion Version
The official Transformers YouTube account have just uploaded a new*Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer – stop motion version for your viewing pleasure. This a very nice recreation of the original Season 3 trailer using several of the Cyberverse toys. We are sure you will really enjoy this video. Don’t forget that the first 4 episodes of the final season of Cyberverse are available via Transformers YouTube account
*. Watch the stop motion trailer below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary).
