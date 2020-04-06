Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer ? Stop Motion Version
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,582
Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer ? Stop Motion Version


The official Transformers YouTube account have just uploaded a new*Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer – stop motion version for your viewing pleasure. This a very nice recreation of the original Season 3 trailer using several of the Cyberverse toys. We are sure you will really enjoy this video. Don’t forget that the first 4 episodes of the final season of Cyberverse are available via Transformers YouTube account*. Watch the stop motion trailer below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary).

The post Transformers Cyberverse Season 3 Trailer – Stop Motion Version appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformer Mask
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.