Transformers: The Last Knight Nominated For Best Licensed Promotion At LIMA Awards 20
Transformers Live Action Movies are notoriously famous when it comes to Product Placement and Promotion. It so happens that Transformers: The Last Knight has been nominated for the*Best Licensed Promotion at this year’s LIMA (Licensing Industry Merchandiser’s Association) Awards
. Licensed Promotion: Angry Birds debit card at China Merchandise Bank Masters of the Universe and Dirty DancingMattel and Lionsgate/Born Licensing Murder on the Orient Express and GodivaTwentieth Century Fox Licensing & Merchandising / Sinerji Reklam Danismanlik Pazarlama Ve Dis Ticaret Octonauts Swimming programSilvergate Media The Lapins Crétins (Raving Rabbids)/CarrefourUbisoft/CPLG France Paramount Pictures Transformers: The Last Knight in partnership with Coca-Cola » Continue Reading.
