Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Nominated For Best Licensed Promotion At LIMA Awards 20


Transformers Live Action Movies are notoriously famous when it comes to Product Placement and Promotion. It so happens that Transformers: The Last Knight has been nominated for the*Best Licensed Promotion at this year’s LIMA (Licensing Industry Merchandiser’s Association) Awards. Licensed Promotion: Angry Birds debit card at China Merchandise Bank Masters of the Universe and Dirty DancingMattel and Lionsgate/Born Licensing Murder on the Orient Express and GodivaTwentieth Century Fox Licensing &#38; Merchandising / Sinerji Reklam Danismanlik Pazarlama Ve Dis Ticaret Octonauts Swimming programSilvergate Media The Lapins Crétins (Raving Rabbids)/CarrefourUbisoft/CPLG France Paramount Pictures Transformers: The Last Knight in partnership with Coca-Cola &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Nominated For Best Licensed Promotion At LIMA Awards 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
