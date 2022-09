zfarsh Armada Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 600

zfarsh's return sale Can pick-up in Oakville Ontario in CANADA (will give a discount:

will ONLY ACCEPT PAYPAL PAYMENT



Will ship to Canada and USA only. Prices are USD, and includes shipping (unless specified otherwise) without Insurance with payment as friends only (if in the USA, there is a a few dollars charge for this). This means product is declared as gift at 20 USD value with no insurance coverage. However, if you have enough recent positive feedback and paying extra for full insurance or that i know you, then can use as goods and service via paypal (add 5% to price to cover the Paypal fees). IMPORTANT NOTE for US buyers, export or duty charges are not included, if there are any (probably based on value / if taking insurance), you will be responsible for paying them.



All are opened / displayed, unless otherwise stated. NO BOX/INSTRUCTIONS UNLESS Stated that it will be included.





CHUG:



MMC R19 Kultur (ie Tarn) = 175 USD



MMC R31 Ater Beta (ie Deadlock) = 175 USD





LEGEND SCALE:



Magic Square B16 Strong Man (Huffer) = 70 USD



Iron Factory Buzzsaw = 20 USD (shipping NOT included)





MASTERPIECE SCALE:



FT Scoria Clear Dino Head MISB = 100 USD





Ocular Max Buzzard (Buzzsaw) = 50 USD (shipping NOT included)

Has paint chip as shown







Other:



Chromia with stickers as shown and added some custom paint = 50 USD (shipping NOT included)

Only includes figure as shown

View attachment 28655083





Mospeada:



Riobot Mospeada 1/12 VR-038L Bartley Fuke = 175 USD

never transformed, and comes complete with box Has paint chip as shown

My Cybertron Feedback Page:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56526



My Ebay Feedback Page:

http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=zfarsh3000



TFW2005 Feedback:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/1056147-zfarsh.html __________________