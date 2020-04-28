Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFcon Toronto 2020 rescheduled to September 4-6


TFcon Toronto 2020 has been rescheduled to September 4-6 2020 to ensure in advance that it is safe to proceed with the convention. We feel this new date will give us a better chance to deliver the event that our fans and supporters look forward to every year. Attendees with hotel reservations in the TFcon block do NOT have to contact the hotel to cancel their July reservations (it will be done automatically), but you DO need to*rebook a reservation for the September date. All exhibitor bookings have been automatically transferred to the new date, no action is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Toronto 2020 rescheduled to September 4-6 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



