Today, 11:29 AM #1 Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Georgetown, ON Posts: 1,184 FT-52 Aussie Just picked up this guy from my local plastic crack dealer Kool Toyz. Haven't really held him for more than a few minutes so this is just an initial impression.

Very odd looking figure with minimal articulation and stands at the same height as Takara MP Prowl. Comes with an open mouth extra head but no option to change the visor to blue. Also comes with a really nice Fusion Cannon with light up feature. Same build and and paint quality you expect from FT and it's so nice to get the traditional FT box after the debacle with Outrider. Attached Thumbnails





