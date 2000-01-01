Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:42 PM   #1
Pgianos
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,008
Pit of judgment?
How do I get it? No scalpers! I never support trash.
Old Today, 10:12 PM   #2
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,885
Re: Pit of judgment?
Hope for a restock somewhere is your only option. It was an exclusive and is sold out at the moment.
