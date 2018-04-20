|
Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Series Official Premiere Date: May 1st
Power Of The Primes, the final chapter in Machinima’s Transformers trilogy is coming in hot! Via a short video on the Transformers Official Facebook
and Machinima’s Facebook Fan Page
, we now can confirm that Power Of The Primes will officially start on Tuesday May, 1st.* The video is a short clip of the battle between Victorion and Trypticon from Titans Return episode 8, with the logo “Transformers Colossal Action”. The premiere date was shared on the video’s description. Power Of The Primes was announced to be aired on May at the end of Titans Return episodes, but now » Continue Reading.
The post Machinima’s Power Of The Primes Series Official Premiere Date: May 1st
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.