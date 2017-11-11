Transformers: Bumblebee movie star actress Hailee Steinfeld and star actor John Cena is informing their fans that the new movie is undergoing reshoots
at the moment. We have to keep in mind that it is common to see reshoots for any movie these days, and Bumblebee: The Movie is no exception. The movie is currently in post-production and earlier in May, director Travis Knight mentioned
that several tweaks are taking place to accommodate feedback from the Test Screening which happened
that several tweaks are taking place to accommodate feedback from the Test Screening which happened on the last week of March. The Wrap Party for the movie was held
