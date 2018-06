Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Undergoing Reshoots

Transformers: Bumblebee movie star actress Hailee Steinfeld and star actor John Cena is informing their fans that the new movie is undergoing reshoots at the moment. We have to keep in mind that it is common to see reshoots for any movie these days, and Bumblebee: The Movie is no exception. The movie is currently in post-production and earlier in May, director Travis Knight mentioned that several tweaks are taking place to accommodate feedback from the Test Screening which happened on the last week of March. The Wrap Party for the movie was held back in » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Undergoing Reshoots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM