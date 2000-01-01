Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:03 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,538
Jinbao KO OS Warbotron Sly Strike (3P Swindle) Review
Jinbao offered up an oversize knock-off of the Warbotron SLy Strike, a third party version of the Decepticon Combaticon wheeler-dealer known as Swindle. But, is the guy a deal?

https://youtu.be/i0NVxtGHBbk
