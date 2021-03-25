|
Renegade Studios Share Tidbits On Transformers And G.I. Joe RPG Games
A while back, we posted a news
regarding Renegade Studios entering a brand new licensing agreement to manufacture RPG games based on Hasbro properties. Transformers is one of them. Creative talent at Renegade is working tirelessly during this ‘new normal’ period to complete their work and highlighted the same during an online podcast
. Elisa Teague, Senior Producer of Role Playing Games, stated the following: “No, you’re not gonna be playing [as] Optimus Prime or anything like that. You get to pick up your own character. What kind of vehicle are you going to be? What is your motivation? » Continue Reading.
