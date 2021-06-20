A couple of weeks ago, Renegade Studios issued an announcement
stating that their*RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 event will showcase Transformers content. The company has now published the schedule for the aforementioned online convention. Friday, July 16th, 2021: 4:00 PM Pacific –*JUST WAIT: What’s New and Coming from Renegade Games Do you want to know what is coming from Renegade and what to expect? Join our resident keeper of secrets, Sara Erickson, as she tries to keep Scott from telling it all. Saturday, July 17th, 2021: 2:30 PM Pacific – Role Playing Game Walkthrough Elisa Teague, Bryan T.P. Steele, Ryan Costello » Continue Reading.
The post RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 Schedule Reveals Transformers Deck-Building Game Liveplay
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca