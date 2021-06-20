Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 Schedule Reveals Transformers Deck-Building Game Liveplay
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,767
RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 Schedule Reveals Transformers Deck-Building Game Liveplay


A couple of weeks ago, Renegade Studios issued an announcement stating that their*RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 event will showcase Transformers content. The company has now published the schedule for the aforementioned online convention. Friday, July 16th, 2021: 4:00 PM Pacific –*JUST WAIT: What’s New and Coming from Renegade Games Do you want to know what is coming from Renegade and what to expect? Join our resident keeper of secrets, Sara Erickson, as she tries to keep Scott from telling it all. Saturday, July 17th, 2021: 2:30 PM Pacific – Role Playing Game Walkthrough Elisa Teague, Bryan T.P. Steele, Ryan Costello &#187; Continue Reading.

The post RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 Schedule Reveals Transformers Deck-Building Game Liveplay appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Skywarp Decepticon G1 Parts Right Fist Hand
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Autobot Heroes Prowl and Ironhide
Transformers
Figpin Transformers Optimus Megatron Soundwave Set Of 3
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes - Lot of 31 (plus accessories)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Astrotrain
Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.