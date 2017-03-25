Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,244

Spanish Dubbing Session Confirmed For RID Season 3: Combiner Force



A small video posted by You Tuber Megatron Prime is showing off a dubbing session (in Spanish) for the 3rd Season of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. On this Combiner Force video, we are treated to a brief*gimps of what*appears to be Dragstrip. This Decepticon is a part of the combiner team who will form Menasor on the show. 2005 Boards Member*Gayformers was kind enough to translate the script (used during the session) for us: (Possible Spoilers) Bumblebee: “And if there’s a part of you that still worries about being thrown out of the team, then… Tell that part that it’ll



The post







More... A small video posted by You Tuber Megatron Prime is showing off a dubbing session (in Spanish) for the 3rd Season of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. On this Combiner Force video, we are treated to a brief*gimps of what*appears to be Dragstrip. This Decepticon is a part of the combiner team who will form Menasor on the show. 2005 Boards Member*Gayformers was kind enough to translate the script (used during the session) for us: (Possible Spoilers) Bumblebee: “And if there’s a part of you that still worries about being thrown out of the team, then… Tell that part that it’ll » Continue Reading. The post Spanish Dubbing Session Confirmed For RID Season 3: Combiner Force appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________