Fanaticon 2017;*a Comic-Con like convention in Mexico will lend
some of its space*to a special*Transformers: The Last Knight event this year. The event will be*hosted by Paramount Mexico. Exact details of the event is not mentioned, but we did found out that TLK toys will be featured at the special booth. Couple of photos are floating around with one of them featuring the PAX East 2017 trailer for Transformers: Forged To Fight. Check ’em out, after the jump. Fanaticon 2017 is currently open for visitors and will end on Sunday, 26th March.  
