Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,244

Rescue Bots Brushfire released at US retail



Walgreens once more is the place to look for new Transformers toys. This time, we have word that the new Rescue Bots figure,*Brushfire, is showing up on the shelves of Walgreens stores. TFW2005 member ahchu reports finding the new member of the Rescue Bots crew in a*Walgreens in Danville, CA. Happy hunting, everyone!



The post







More... Walgreens once more is the place to look for new Transformers toys. This time, we have word that the new Rescue Bots figure,*Brushfire, is showing up on the shelves of Walgreens stores. TFW2005 member ahchu reports finding the new member of the Rescue Bots crew in a*Walgreens in Danville, CA. Happy hunting, everyone!The post Rescue Bots Brushfire released at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________