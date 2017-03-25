Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
3A Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Preorders Open


For those who like their Transformers epicly proportioned and high-end, you might like to know that 3A’s Age of Extinction Optimus Prime -Evasion Edition- is now up for preorder. Clocking in at 19 inches tall and sporting a full on rusty weathered look like on the big screen, this is an awesome take on the most recent movie’s battle-worn version of Optimus Prime. Check out the brief announcement on 3A’s blog, and hit the links below to preorder with our sponsors: Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 3A Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Preorders Open appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
