For those who like their Transformers epicly proportioned and high-end, you might like to know that 3A’s Age of Extinction Optimus Prime -Evasion Edition- is now up for preorder. Clocking in at 19 inches tall and sporting a full on rusty weathered look like on the big screen, this is an awesome take on the most recent movie’s battle-worn version of Optimus Prime. Check out the brief announcement on 3A’s blog
, and hit the links below to preorder with our sponsors: Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, » Continue Reading.
The post 3A Evasion Mode Optimus Prime Preorders Open
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...