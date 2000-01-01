Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Out of their Minds: GotBot Counts Down: Top 10 Craziest transformers Characters
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:47 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,713
Out of their Minds: GotBot Counts Down: Top 10 Craziest transformers Characters
Some of the best characters are out of their freaking minds! So, with all the votes collected and counted, who made the top 10 list of craziest/ most insane transformers characters?

https://youtu.be/FlbRJvVnv5c
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Omnibots Camshaft + Downshift + Overdrive 1984
Transformers
Transformers COUNTDOWN G1 Rocket Base Micromasters Micro Masters Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Talking Voice Changing Mask 2006 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergeant Kup with iGear KUP-01 Head upgrade
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron 2006 Jungle Planet Optimus Prime LOOSE & COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Universe 2004 Fireflight w. Firebot & Thunderwing
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.